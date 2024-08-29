All3Media Secures Global Pre-Sales for ‘Joan’

All3Media International has announced pre-sales for drama Joan, which stars Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Staircase) as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington.

Commissioned for ITV, and produced in association with The CW and All3Media International, the Snowed-in Productions drama series has been acquired by numerous broadcasters and platforms in Europe including Magenta TV (Germany), SVT (Sweden), NPO (Netherlands), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), Canal+ (France and French speaking territories) and Blue Entertainment (German-speaking Switzerland and Lichtenstein). Also signing the drama are RTE (Eire), Hellenic Telecommunications (Greece), Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (Cyprus), RUV (Iceland) and HOT and Yes TV in Israel.

Set in the world of 1980s London, Joan is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way, Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief.

Joan will also air in Canada on CBC with BritBox taking a second window for the territory. Stan will premiere the series in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, and ABC Commercial has taken home entertainment rights covering Australia and New Zealand. Pumpkin Films has licensed the program in China.

Pan-territory deals for the six-part series have been agreed with NBCUniversal in Latin America, Prime Video in Africa and BBC Studios in Asia, India and India subcontinents.