ZEE, VIP 2000 Start Filming “Valentina, Mi Amor Especial”

ZEE Content Sales and VIP 2000 TV’s co-production “Valentina, Mi Amor Especial” started filming last month in Jalisco, Mexico, with key scenes being shot in Chiquilistlán.

The modern telenovela champions autism acceptance and stars Rebeca Herrera (Donde Hubo Fuego) as Valentina, Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo as her mother, and Mauricio Novoa in the male leading role.

Valentina is a young woman with autism who is also a genius in the tech world. After growing up in a small village, she moves to Guadalajara after her mother passes away. In the big city, Valentina will experience the blossoming of love, new friends, but also the envy and jealousy of narrow-minded people.

The 60-episode telenovela’s general director is Lilo Vilaplana (El Capo); showrunner is Mayu Muci (Go Vive a tu Manera); and local production is overseen by general producer Sofía Garrido.