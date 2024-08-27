Preschool Series ‘Cuquin’ Gets Renewed for S2

Warner Bros. Discovery and independent Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent have partnered for the second season of preschool series Cuquin.

Based on the Spanish children’s brand The Telerin Family, animated series Cleo & Cuquin debuted in 2018. A new preschool adventure comedy spin-off premiered on HBO Max and Cartoonito in April 2023.

The second season will feature 20 five-minute episodes, currently in production at Ánima Kitchent’s studios in the Canary Islands and Madrid. The 3D adventure comedy series is planned to premiere in mid 2025 on Max and Cartoonito in Latin America.

Cuquin is a curious toddler who attends a nursery school full of fun and games; season two follows Cuquin’s adventures with friends Clementina and Cyan, exuberant toddlers who are full of ideas.