Mediawan Takes Majority Stake in OUR Films

Mediawan has made a majority investment in OUR Films, the newly established production and film financing company formed by producers Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli.

Launched in early 2024 and based in Rome, Italy, OUR Films reunites Gianani and Mieli in a new venture focused on working with European, U.S. and international filmmakers and talent across features, documentaries and series.

The investment in OUR Films is consistent with Mediawan’s strategy of creating a pan-European studio with a presence currently spanning 13 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Benelux, and the U.K. in Europe, alongside operations in Africa, Asia, and the U.S.

Together, Gianani and Mieli have teamed on numerous productions, including HBO’s The Young Pope and The New Pope, both created by director Paolo Sorrentino; Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, also for HBO; and HBO’s My Brilliant Friend, directed by Saverio Costanzo and adapted from the best-selling novels written by Elena Ferrante and translated worldwide.

“We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo and Mario, two of the industry’s most accomplished producers of internationally acclaimed films and series, who inspire us with their taste and modern creative edge. Through OUR Films, we are reinforcing our ambition to bring together the greatest talent behind the best content worldwide,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, co-founder and CEO of The Mediawan Group, and Elisabeth d’Arvieu, CEO of Mediawan Pictures, jointly.