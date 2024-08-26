Aby Media and Globo Partner on Formats in Africa

Aby Media and Brazil’s Globo have closed a partnership agreement for the production and distribution of some of Globo’s scripted formats within Africa.

Aby Media — the company co-founded by Bernard Azria and Kimberley Azria — will adapt Globo’s hits, including titles such as Pantanal, Total Dreamer, Shades of Sin and The Other Side of Paradise for local African markets, aiming to create new opportunities for creatives and broadcasters alike.

Fabio Mauro, Content Distribution and Partnerships at Globo, said, “This partnership reinforces our sales strategy for formats, as was the case with ‘Brazil Avenue’, which will be adapted in Turkey. We believe in the strength of our productions, in the universality of our plots, and with the sale of formats, it will be possible to bring Globo’s DNA and our Brazilianness and combine it with local production.”