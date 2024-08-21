Keshet Relaunches Commissioning Initiative

Keshet International is inviting submissions for the third year of its Greenlight: Factual & Formats commissioning initiative by announcing a further raft of partnerships with producers who pitched at its second Producer Pitch event.

Having already commissioned Woodcut Media’s Catch Me If You Can and Perpetual Entertainment’s Hitler’s Treasure Hunters for distribution, Keshet is now optioning and entering into a three-phase development deal with The Connected Set for its dating format Too Good To Be True.

In addition, the company has signed four shopping agreements: two with Woodcut Media for the returnable true crime docuseries, Hotel Horrors and Captive Calls; a second with Yeti Television for its docuseries Secret Royal Homes; a third with Flicker Productions for Million Dollar Alien Hunters, and a fourth with Hello Mary for Subterranean Secrets

Officially launched in September 2023, the objective of the initiative is to greenlight up to three English-language projects a year for distribution — either fully funded by Keshet International or co-funded in partnership with at least one broadcast or streaming partner.

Of the more than 200 ideas originally submitted for consideration in 2023, 30 shortlisted projects were pitched by 15 producers to an audience of nearly 50 international buyers, who were either in the room or taking part remotely in the Producer Pitch 2023 event via a live-stream video link in November.

The four new producer partnerships announced here complement two others signed this year: a co-development deal with SandStone Global for two new premium ancient history documentary series Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and Vikings; and a partnership with impact studio Ritual Arts and Orlando Bloom’s production company Amazing Owl to bring the docuseries Earthbound, narrated by Bloom, to international audiences. 2024 has also a non-scripted formats alliance with the Satisfaction Group.