DNC’s TV Ratings Win

According to the Nielsen ratings service, more than 20 million people tuned into the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 20, 2024. The Convention, which is currently underway in Chicago, featured a surprise welcome by Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and an emotional speech by President Joe Biden, who passed the torch to Harris. Former U.S. president Barack Obama and wife Michelle spoke on the Convention’s second night.

In comparison, the first three nights of the Republican National Convention (RNC) — held on July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee — reached 18.1 million, 14.8 million, and 18 million viewers, respectively. No former Republican president or vice president spoke at the RNC.

The final night of the RNC, which featured a speech from former President (and current presidential candidate) Donald Trump, averaged 25.4 million viewers.