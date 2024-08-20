Netflix Wraps Up Upfront Sales

Amy Reinhardt, president of Advertising at Netflix, has announced that the company has closed its second year of Upfront negotiations with ad sales commitments registering a 150 percent over 2023.

Netflix closed partnerships for a number of upcoming films and series including Squid Game, Wednesday, Outer Banks, Happy Gilmore 2, Ginny & Georgia, and Love is Blind as well as deals around live events including WWE Raw and the Christmas Day NFL games.

For Season 3 of Bridgerton — Netflix’s sixth most popular English-language TV series of all time —international on-screen title sponsors include Pure Leaf, Amazon Audible, Puig, Booking.com, Stella Artois, and Hilton; while LVMH, COTY Gucci, Kaiku Caffee Latte, Aeromexico are among the partners for the return of Emily in Paris.

The presence of ads on the streaming service is relatively new, but the $6.99 subscription tier for advertising-included plans now attracts 40 percent of new customers. This strategic effort has been followed by all streaming platforms, except for Apple TV+.