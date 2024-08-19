Inter Medya’s ‘Love Undercover’ to Be Adapted in Korea

Inter Medya has inked a remake rights agreement with South Korea, marking the first Korean adaptation of Turkish content.

The Istanbul-based company has licensed the remake rights of the O3 Medya-produced series Love Undercover to one of South Korea’s major production houses, reversing the trend of Korean content being adapted for Turkish audiences.

The romantic comedy — which aired on NOW in Turkey — stars Şükrü Özyıldız and Burcu Özberk, as Onur, a brilliant young intelligence officer, and Ece, a beautiful and skilled jewel thief. Their dangerous and fun collaboration brings them closer together.

“Adding another milestone to the global success of Turkish content is incredibly exciting for us. Through local-language adaptations of our titles, we’re broadening the reach of our industry and achieving success on a global scale. As Inter Medya, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this success in Korea,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya.

“We are thrilled to have licensed the remake rights of Love Undercover to South Korea. Until now, Korean adaptations have been broadcast in Turkey. This time, we are excited to license a Turkish format’s remake rights to South Korea. With these remake rights, we aim to introduce Turkish content to new regions. We hope this will be the first of many such ventures,” said Pelin Koray, Senior Sales, Acquisition, and Strategy manager at Inter Medya.

Inter Medya will be exhibiting at the BCWW conference in Seoul, Korea, from August 27-29, 2024.