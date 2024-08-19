‘The Anonymous’ Debuts in the U.S., Canada

All3Media International has signed a deal with Bell Media in Canada for The Anonymous, the latest reality competition from Studio Lambert (part of All3Media).

Produced for NBCUniversal in the U.S., the 12 x 60’ series premieres today in the U.S. on NBCUniversal’s USA Network and on Crave in Canada.

A group of people are free to say what they really feel behind the safety of anonymity in this reality competition series played in two worlds: the real world and anonymous mode. The players live together, complete challenges and form alliances face-to-face. But at key moments during the game, they have the power to communicate with each other anonymously. It’s a game of popularity and social strategy.

Jennifer Askin, senior vice president, North America at All3Media International, commented, “We are thrilled that our great partners at Bell Media are bringing this exciting new show to Canadian audiences. Studio Lambert is an expert in delivering addictive, entertaining, edge-of-your-seat competition projects, and The Anonymous is a great addition to their slate. Combining clever casting, never-seen-before challenges, and innovative AI, The Anonymous is a gripping high-stakes strategy game that offers intriguing insight into the double lives we live in-person and online.”

The Anonymous is the latest production from Studio Lambert, creators of shows such as The Circle, Squid Game: The Challenge, Race Across the World, Gogglebox, Undercover Boss, and producers of The Traitors U.K. and U.S.

All3Media International handles distribution rights to the U.S. version of The Anonymous and rights to the format.