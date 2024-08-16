Up the Ladder: TV Azteca, Blink49 Studios

TV Azteca Internacional has appointed Jesica Stescobich as director of Distribution and Strategic Alliances. Stescobich had previously worked at the company from 2011-2014 as Content Distribution and Sales executive for Latin America. Most recently she was head of the Business Development and Content Sales department at ICD.

Blink49 Studios (a Fifth Season backed company) has appointed Nadine Rajabi as executive vice president, Unscripted. Based in Los Angeles, Rajabi will report to Tara Long, president of Unscripted Global Television and work closely with Ri-Karlo Handy, senior vice president, Unscripted. Rajabi is an Emmy-nominated executive producer with over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Among the shows she executive produced is Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean.