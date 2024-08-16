Tech Companies to Share News Costs

The State of California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA), which would require big tech platforms to pay news publishers for using their content, has passed the State Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill had passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in June 2024 and now is headed for a floor vote. The passage was applauded by the News/Media Alliance, since news publishers should receive compensation from big tech platforms for the use of their content and a law is necessary to ensure compliance with any agreements on compensation to the news outlets.

Several countries, including Australia and Canada, have already passed laws that require big tech to compensate publishers for using their news in their platforms: last year, the Canadian Parliament passed The Online News Act.