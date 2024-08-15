Spirit Studios Brings ‘The Stand Up Sketch Show’ to the West End

Channel 4-backed independent prodco Spirit Studios has partnered with live entertainment company Entertainers to bring its TV format “The Stand Up Sketch Show” to London’s Lyric Theater.

The West End adaptation will feature a unique blend of stand-up comedy and sketch performances but also a new improvisational element.

In the show the best comedians on the circuit perform their finest stand-up comedy routines in sketch form in front of a live audience, before shifting into outrageous reconstructions of their material. Previous series have starred Russell Kane (pictured), Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Tom Allen and Babatunde Aleshe, along with new and diverse comedy talent. Casting for the show is currently underway.

The program has run for six series so far on ITV2 and ITVX and the format has also been licensed to Sweden, Israel and the Middle East to date. BBC Studios handles international distribution.

The West End production of The Stand Up Sketch Show is scheduled to open in November 2024.