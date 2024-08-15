Canela Media to Premiere ‘Café con Canela’

Canela Media is premiering the original lifestyle show ‘Café Con Canela’ on its free streaming platform Canela.TV beginning on August 19, 2024.

The hour-long show will be hosted by Mexican TV host and content creator Luz Blanchet, Colombian host, actress and model Natalia Valenzuela, and Ecuadorian actress, model and TV host Suly Castillo.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and chief executive officer of Canela Media, said: “At Canela Media, we are thrilled to introduce ‘Café con Canela’, a show that both entertains and informs our viewers with a diverse cast of hosts bringing their unique experiences and points of view to the show. This marks a new chapter in our ongoing commitment to create original content that connects with our audience and celebrates our culture through bespoke segments and brand integrations.”

Café con Canela will feature a diverse range of content, including segments on health and wellness, celebrities and pop culture, parenting, DIY, fashion and beauty and more.

Audiences will be able to access Café con Canela on the Canela.TV app, as well as on the Canela.TV linear channel, with new episodes available Monday through Friday starting at 1 p.m. EST.