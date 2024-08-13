TIFF Unveils 2024 Schedule

The Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the complete schedule for its 49th edition, which will run September 5-15, 2024. It also added 19 new films to the program, bringing the total number of movies to 276.

Among the latest titles to be announced in the line-up are Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language film The Room Next Door, the world premiere of Nick Hamm’s William Tell, and Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

TIFF’s In Conversation With… series will feature Cate Blanchett, Zoe Saldaña, Steven Soderbergh, and Korean superstars Hyun Bin and Lee Dong-wook. Blanchett will also be honored with a Tribute Award.