Nelvana Brings Three Kids’ Series to Peacock

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana has partnered with Peacock to officially launch three of its animated kids’ television series in the U.S.

Starting August 15, U.S. viewers will be able to stream all three seasons of Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe, followed by The Dog & Pony Show in September and Super Wish in October. All three series are produced by redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe is based on the best-selling books by Ashley Spires. Agent Binky and his fellow P.U.R.S.T. Agents are all geared up and ready as ever to protect their human families from aliens, robots and the W.U.R.S.T. villain – Chirpy McChirp.

The Dog & Pony Show’s episodes will launch on September 15, 2024. The 2D animated series features two very different best friends, Dog and Pony, who leave their magical world of Rainbow Fjörd to move to the not-so-magical big city of Unicity.

2-D animated series Super Wish will debut on October 10 on Peacock in the U.S. In the series, when Jesse Cameron accidentally wishes his birthday party to disappear, he and his friends must venture through a magical realm known as The Happy Land of Birthdays to track down and un-do his Super Wish in order to get back home.