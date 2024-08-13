Inclusive Lens Awards’ Finalists Unveiled

MIP Africa has announced the shortlisted finalists for the Inclusive Lens Awards (powered by Urban Brew Studios). These awards recognize creators, storytellers, and innovators breaking traditional boundaries and showcasing the breadth of human experience.

The awards will take place on September 3, 2024, at MIP Africa Theater 1 in the Cape Town Convention Center 2, during the upcoming MIP Africa market (September 2-4, 2024)

The Inclusive Lens Awards spotlight efforts in portraying and including diverse narratives and characters, with a special focus on LGBTQ+ representation, disability awareness, and diversity in children’s content.

