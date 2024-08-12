Nippon TV’s Formats Travel to Malaysia

Nippon TV has inked a deal with Malaysia’s Astro for the rights to scripted formats Love’s In Sight! and Homeroom.

Indie distributor Juita Viden brokered the Malaysian adaptation deal for both titles. Astro is set to air the Malay-language version of Love’s In Sight! (Dari Mata Turun ke Hati in Malaysia) starting today, August 12, 2024, and Homeroom (Kelas Tahanan Cikgu Hiragi in Malaysia) to follow.

Romcom series Love’s In Sight!, based on a popular manga, follows a strong-minded girl who attends a school for the blind due to her vision problems. Her life changes when she meets a young juvenile delinquent, who has led a rough and lonesome life because of a scar on his face. Their chance encounter sparks mutual understanding, independence, and a very unexpected romance.

Drama Homeroom follows a teacher who takes his 29 students hostage ten days before high school graduation.