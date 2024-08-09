Paramount’s Bad and Good News

As expected, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Paramount Global followed Warner Bros. Discovery with more financial bad news. Indeed, in its second quarter earnings report, Paramount wrote down the value of its cable-TV networks by $6 billion; while WBD adjusted the value of its cable TV assets with a $9 billion charge.

Paramount also announced a reduction of its workforce by 2,000 jobs. The Hollywood studio lost $5.41 billion in the second quarter, and revenue fell to $6.81 billion (an 11 percent drop from the same period last year).

Nonetheless, shares of Paramount were up 4.4 percent, and similarly to Disney, Paramount’s streaming service reported its first-ever quarterly profit. Paramount+ and PlutoTV reported an operating income of $26 million, compared with a loss of $424 million a year earlier.