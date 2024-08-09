Int’l Emmy Nominees in News and Current Affairs Unveiled

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the International Emmy nominees for the 2024 News and Current Affairs categories. The winners will be recognized alongside their American news peers during a ceremony in New York City, on September 25, 2024.

Nominated programs in the News category include stories on the Israel-Hamas conflict, a pay scheme in Rio de Janeiro’s City Council and the Lokorsko tragedy during which 18 migrants suffocated on a fatal journey.

Nominated programs in the Current Affairs category include investigations into the October 7 massacre, an undercover report about a secret hospital during the civil war in Myanmar, a deadly loan app scam in India and the story of two siblings held captive by Hamas.

Nominees in the News category are: Channel 4 News, Israel-Hamas at War, U.K.; Globonews and RJ2, Secret Payrolls, Brazil; Nova Broadcasting Group, Tragediata v lokorsko, Bulgaria; and Al Jazeera English, War on Gaza, Qatar.

Nominees in the Current Affairs category are: Globo, GloboNews Documentário: Evel, Hazin: Days of Mourning, Brazil; Sky News, The Last Hospital: 30 Days in Myanmar, U.K.; BBC India Eye (World Service), The Trap: India’s Deadliest Scam, India; and UVDA/ Keshet Media Group, UVDA with Ilana Dayan: Brother & Sister in Captivity, Israel.