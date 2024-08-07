Canadian Version of ‘Old Enough’ Set to Stream on TVO

Canada’s TVO has revealed the trailer for Old Enough!, a series that follows real Canadian kids, ages 3-6, as they head out by themselves and get their first taste of independence by running every-day errands for their parents. The series will be available for streaming in Canada on TVO starting September 8.

Narrated by Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Old Enough! follows the children’s tasks, while also exploring parents’ approach to raising their kids. Each problem-solving journey gives parents insight and helps them discover their child’s innate potential for growth and independence.

The 8 x 24′ series is based on Nippon TV’s Japanese format of the same name. The TVO Original series is a Blue Ant Studios production and the first North American format of the show.

Old Enough! was produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and in association with Rogers Sports & Media.