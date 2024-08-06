Little Dot’s Channels Land on JOYN

Little Dot Studios’ German office has signed a partnership with Studio71, the digital media and entertainment company of ProSiebenSat.1, to launch two channel brands on the free streaming service JOYN.

Selected content from Little Dot Studios’ Real Stories Germany and Real Crime Germany channels will be available to stream in full length on JOYN via its app and website. Popular titles, such as The FBI Files and 999 — Killer on the Line, are included in the deal.

Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) operates its own digital media network with more than 80 channels on social media platforms and eight FAST channels on streaming platforms. By licensing over 20,000 hours of long-form content, the media network reaches over 45 million subscribers and more than 125 million monthly viewers.