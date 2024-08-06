“Harry Wild” Renewed for S4

AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn TV, together with Dynamic Television and ZDF, has renewed mystery series Harry Wild for a fourth season.

Star and executive producer Jane Seymour will reprise her role as Harry Wild, the titular amateur detective in the Irish mystery series. Production has just begun in Dublin, Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to be kicking off production on a fourth season of Harry Wild with our fantastic cast and crew in Ireland,” said Catherine Mackin, managing director, Acorn Media Enterprises. “With this series, the delightful Jane Seymour has become a beloved member of the Acorn TV family, we can’t wait to see what Harry has up her sleeve this

Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF.