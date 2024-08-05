Warner Bros. Discovery Inks Deal with Jack Nguyen

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a first-look deal with Jack Nguyen’s Joat Films, starting with a Korean remake of the 2015 dramedy The Intern. The deal will focus on Asian-language remakes of the studio’s English-language titles.

Nguyen, a former Warner Bros. executive who previously supervised local productions in Asia and LatAm, will collaborate with local partners across the Asia-Pacific region.

Among the movies overseen by Nguyen during his WB tenure, are films Letters from Jima, the remake of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, and Korean action blockbuster The Age of Shadows.