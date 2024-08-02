“NCIS” and “48 Hours” Combine for Podcast Series

Paramount Audio has launched a new original crossover podcast series combining two popular CBS franchises: 48 Hours and NCIS.

The 48 Hours: NCIS audio series will premiere on October 29, 2024, and will be hosted by award-winning CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales (pictured).

The series will begin with a look back at a case involving Marine wife Erin Corwin, who was just 19 years old when she disappeared in California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Nearly two months later, her body was found in an abandoned mine in the unforgiving desert, and suspicions quickly fell on a fellow Marine. The premiere, six-episode season of 48 Hours: NCIS untangles this twisted story of infidelity and betrayal.

“I can’t think of a better way to showcase the power of Paramount’s IP than by crossing over two of CBS’ most successful franchises to create new, original digital content,” said Paramount Global EVP, Podcasting and Audio, Steve Raizes. “We are beyond thrilled to be in a position to bring fans of ‘NCIS’ a deep dive into the real cases investigated by the agents portrayed on the iconic TV show, and the ‘48 Hours’ audience even more premium storytelling aligned with what they expect from the brand.”