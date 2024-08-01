‘Inspector Gadget’ Debuts on CCTV 6 in China

Canada’s WildBrain has licensed Inspector Gadget to China’s national broadcaster, CCTV 6.

Season one of WildBrain’s CG-animated Inspector Gadget series (26 x 30’) launched on the network in China on July 20, with episodes airing every Saturday, marking the first time that China’s national broadcaster has brought the CG series to its viewers.

Kate Smith, EVP of Audience Engagement at WildBrain, said: “Inspector Gadget continues to be an iconic brand that families worldwide return to time and time again. This launch on CCTV 6 embraces a growing appetite in China for well-known IP with a built-in audience through a new generation of parents and kids. We’re confident that audiences in China will embrace this beloved series.”

In the series, Dr. Claw has reactivated his global crime syndicate, and the bumbling, multi-tasking detective has been brought out of retirement to save the world! Tagging along with Gadget is his niece Penny and her trusty dog, Brain.

WildBrain is producer and global distributor of the series.