Hollywood East in New Jersey

French financer Arpad (Arki) Busson is developing a 140,000 sqm studios in Bayonne, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River overlooking Brooklyn, NY.

Called 1888 Studios (the year in which Thomas Edison came up with the motion picture camera), the facilities are to be completed in 2026 and will include 17 buildings and 23 soundstages.

Financial partners include Moore Capital, the Rothschild family, Blackstone, and Vornado Realty Trust. Busson, who has invested $100 million out of a total investment for the project of $1.2 billion, is also a film producer (credits include Francis Ford Coppola’s 2012 film On the Road).