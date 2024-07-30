Pluto TV to Launch WOW Channel

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, WOW – Women Of Wrestling’s co-founder and co-owner David McLane announced that Pluto TV will be launching an exclusive WOW channel in the U.S. dedicated to the all-female sports entertainment property.

Starting in time for season three, which is scheduled to launch in syndication the weekend of September 14, 2024, Pluto TV in the U.S. will have all episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling seasons one and two, as well as season three once it launches, in addition to the documentaries The Origin of Wow — Women of Wrestling and My Road to Wow — The Secrets of the Superheroes.