Gusto TV Unveils ASMR Special

Gusto TV will unveil its first ASMR special in celebration of International Bacon Day on September 7, 2024. The Asmru Hungry? special promises to take viewers on a multi-sensory journey unlike any other.

ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) is captivating audiences with its unique ability to provide relaxing and immersive experiences through sound. Gusto TV is combining this phenomenon with International Bacon Day to create a special that cherishes the crisp, sizzle, and crunch of the savory treat.

“The three most joyous sounds in the world are a cooing baby, a babbling brook, and sizzling bacon,” said Chris Knight, president & CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “We thought we’d start with bacon.”