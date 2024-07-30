BBC Arts Marks Auschwitz Anniversary with Two Rivers Doc

Two Rivers Media has received a commission from BBC Arts to make feature documentary The Last Musician of Auschwitz.

The 90-minute doc tells the story of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (pictured), who, along with other victims of Auschwitz, played and created music amidst the terrors of the Holocaust. The film tells how, despite living in the most brutal and dehumanizing of situations, prisoners were secretly composing music whilst in the camps — a powerful testament to the human spirit and the power of creativity.

The Last Musician of Auschwitz also weaves in the stories of four other musicians, now dead but whose music and words live on: from Krakow, classically trained pianist Adam Kopyciński; from Paris, composer Szymon Laks; from Berlin, choirmaster Martin Rosebery D’Arguto; and, from Prague, singer songwriter, Ilse Weber.

Commissioned to mark the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, The Last Musician of Auschwitz is also funded by Access, also a funder of Oscar-winning The Zone of Interest. It will be distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights.