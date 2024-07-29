Yaccarino’s Roller Coaster Ride with X

Among other things, “Madame X” was an 1884 painting by American expatriate artist John Sargent. More recently, “Madame X” appeared in the headline of an exposé on Linda Yaccarino, CEO of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), by the Sunday Business section of the July 28, 2024 edition of the New York Times.

The extensive article (one and half tabloid pages) meant to illustrate how Yaccarino left a comfortable job as the top ad executive at Comcast’s NBC Universal for a roller coaster position at Elon Musk’s X. After describing Yaccarino’s family and business background, the Times dwelt on a series of events that confronted the 60-year-old with an unpredictable and volatile Musk (who’s 53).

Clearly, the Times was not happy with Musk endorsing former president Donald Trump’s re-election campaign — especially after Trump asked supporters to vote for him “just this time,” implying that there will be no other elections after his win.