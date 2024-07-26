Up The Ladder: Fred Media

Fred Media announced new senior roles.

Sales manager Jimmy Elkington has been promoted to head of Sales. Elkington will oversee the program sales strategy for the Australian independent content distributor. He will retain responsibility of the Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Israel, and the Inflight markets.

Former general manager Roger Vanderspikken has been promoted to head of Operations and Acquisitions, with a remit covering both Fred Media and its WFTN Group sister company Radar MCN. He will lead the company’s ‘Total Distribution’ strategy.

Derek Dyson, chief commercial officer at Fred Media’s parent company WTFN, remarked, “ Both Jimmy and Roger have made significant contributions to the evolving Fred Media and broader WTFN Group businesses, so I am excited that these new roles will see them both driving us forward at a time of great change in the industry.”