Newen Studios To Acquire Johnson Production Group

Newen Studios entered an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Johnson Production Group, an American company that handles packaging, financing, production, and distribution of TV movies.

Newen’s investment in JPG is part of the company’s strategy to develop and acquire global IP, and the acquisition follows the majority stake the company made in Reel One in 2019.

Founding president Timothy O. Johnson will continue to lead Johnson Production Group.

Pierre Branco, CEO of Newen Studios, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Tim Johnson and his team to the Newen Group. The signing of the agreement for the acquisition marks a new step in the Group’s development and its international expansion. With Reel One and now JPG, we are becoming one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of TV movies while strengthening our privileged access to the North American market.”