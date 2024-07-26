FOX Renews ‘Krapopolis’ For S4

FOX Entertainment renewed the animated comedy Krapopolis for a fourth season.

Produced by Bento Box Entertainment, Krapopolis takes place in a mythical ancient Greece where a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters live. The series comes out of series creator and executive producer Dan Harmon’s animation deal with FOX Entertainment.

FOX Entertainment Global handles worldwide sales and distribution of Krapopolis.

Michael Thorn, president of FOX Television Network, commented, “Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season Four is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling on FOX Animation Domination.”