Nile Media Entertainment Group Launches

Nile Media Entertainment Group launched with film industry veteran Moses Babatope as CEO.

Led by Babatope, the co-founder of FilmHouse Group and managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, the new film and television production and distribution studio is dedicated to transforming Africa’s cinema industry by focusing on cultural representation, industry excellence, and sustainable practices.

The executive team includes Biola Sokenu as executive director and Group COO, Lolu Desalu as executive director, Abimbola Roli Craig as VP Production, Bukky George Taylor as vice president, and Nowekere Alexis C.I. Segun-Ojo as general manager of Distribution & Marketing.

The Nile Group consists of five units: Nile Entertainment, the distribution arm; Nile Cinemas, the luxury cinema development unit; Nile Motion Pictures, the full-cycle production company; Nile Studio Lab, the state-of-the-art film village; and Nile Foundation, the CSR arm.

Moses Babatope, Group CEO of Nile Media Entertainment Group, commented, “Our vision for Nile Media Entertainment Group is to be the beacon of African storytelling, illuminating hearts and minds across the globe with captivating films that celebrate diversity, inspire empathy, normalise industry excellence and foster cultural exchange.”