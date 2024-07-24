Kanal D International Delivers Dramas To CEE

Kanal D International struck deals to bring its dramas to new audiences in the CEE region.

Produced by Focus Film and Content House, premium drama Love and Hope will air in Poland. The TV series follows the complicated life and love triangle of Zeynep. She competes for Ege’s love with Melis, her father’s other daughter. Meanwhile, Zeynep’s mother is arrested for killing someone in self-defense and seeks counsel from her estranged husband who she believes is dead.

In addition, Three Sisters (pictured) will head to Serbia and Montenegro. From Süreç Film, Three Sisters is a family drama that revolves around three sisters whose fairytale childhood has not prepared them for the grim reality of adulthood.