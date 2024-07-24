Blink49 Signs First-Look Deal With Pancho Mansfield

Blink49, a full-service independent studio, entered a multi-year first-look deal with TV industry veteran Pancho Mansfield.

As part of the deal, Mansfield will work with Carolyn Newman, executive vice president of Global Scripted Television at Blink49, to develop and produce original projects.

In the past, he served as president of Global Scripted Programming for eOne, where his credits include Yellowjackets, Sharp Objects, and The Rookie. In a first-look deal with Fox TV Studios, he produced projects such as Queen of the South and Damien.

Blink49’s Carolyn Newman remarked, “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Pancho again. He’s a world-class producer with exceptional taste and connections. We are lucky to have him on board.”