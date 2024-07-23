Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise promoted Katherine Weinstein to the role of director of Content Sales and Distribution.

Weinstein was brought on in September 2021 as manager of Content Acquisitions, part of the Acquisitions department.

In her new position, she will spearhead the expansion of designated AVoD accounts, cultivate client relations and partnerships, and analyze performance metrics to advise sales strategy.

Melissa Wohl, SVP of Global Content Sales & Distribution, remarked, “Katherine has demonstrated remarkable initiative, passion, and determination during her tenure at FilmRise. We are thrilled to welcome her our Content Sales department. Her extensive knowledge of the company’s mission and operations will undoubtedly enhance her already impressive expertise.”