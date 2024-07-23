Banijay Iberia CEO Keynotes MIP Cancun

Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia, will present the opening keynote at MIP Cancun.

The opening keynote will be held on November 20, 2024, at the Moon Palace Hotel’s Cancun theater, as part of a keynote program organized in partnership with TV Latina.

The upcoming 11th edition of the international content market and co-production forum for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic television will welcome more than 1,000 delegates from over 40 countries.

Maria Perez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun, remarked, “Pilar is a trailblazing executive responsible for originating universally popular well-travelled Spanish-language IP across multiple genres. Hearing her insights will be an inspiring scene-setter for our MIP Cancun community.”