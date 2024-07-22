Shortlist for 2024 British Documentary Awards Announced

The Grierson Trust has announced the shortlist for the 2024 British Documentary Awards in association with All3Media. The shortlist spans 15 program and presenter categories.

The BBC tops the awards shortlist with 28 entries across its channels and on iPlayer, followed by Channel 4 with 23, Netflix with 17, Sky Documentaries with eight, National Geographic with four, Disney+ and ITV with three, and Prime Video, Paramount+, Netflix’s Still Watching YouTube channel and the Guardian with two each.

Production companies with the highest number of entries include Mindhouse and BBC Studios with five each and Story Films and 72 Films with four each.

This year’s awards include a new category, Best Popular Culture Documentary, open to single documentaries or an episode from a strand or series that depicts people, events, movements or trends that have had a major impact on popular culture in recent years.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 6, 2024, at a new home – Roundhouse – the iconic music and arts venue in Camden, London.

The complete shortlist is available here.

Photo credit: ©garryjonesphotography