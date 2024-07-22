DeAPlaneta Inks Deal with Hungary’s KEDD

DeAPlaneta Entertainment has signed a deal with Hungary’s KEDD Animation Studio for series Mitch-Match. Under the deal, DeAPlaneta will manage media rights of the animated series worldwide, excluding Hungary.

Mitch-Match (52 x 3’) is an imaginative animated series for young adults and families directed, scripted and designed by Oscar-nominated director Géza M. Tóth (founder of KEDD Animation Studio). This non-dialog, sketch-comedy series follows a single piece of curious, playful matchstick on whimsical adventures. Each episode starts the same way: the main character, the blue headed matchstick pops out of the box. At the end of each story, he jumps back into the empty box. The series is aimed primarily at teenagers.

Géza M. Tóth said about Mitch-Match: “Playfulness lies in the fact that the eternal childlike fantasy is capable of imagining anything in objects and able to create a complex world from the simplest things – wooden cubes, pebbles. The Mitch-Match series makes an attempt to trigger this ability from everyone. We decided to use the most basic object – a matchstick – to create a story. The film delivers a highly creative and playful animation style with a simplest gesture by bringing matchsticks to life and tries to encourage the audience to put together the pieces of the puzzle. In this filmmaking gesture, I wanted to find a way to bring out the eternal child from everyone”.