GMA Gets Nominated at ContentAsia Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network earned multiple nominations at the 2024 ContentAsia Awards.

Secret Slaves: The Jessica Soho Special Report on Human Trafficking was nominated for Best Current Affairs Program Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets. Produced by GMA Public Affairs and presented by Jessica Soho, the documentary examines the global issue of human trafficking through survivor testimonies and investigative reporting.

Film Firefly, produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, was nominated for Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie. The movie narrates the story of a young boy searching for the mythical island of fireflies described in his mother’s bedtime stories.

All-Out Sundays received a nomination in the Best Variety Program category.

Rounding off the list is Dingdong Dantes, who was nominated for Best Male Lead in a TV Program for his performance as Napoy in the murder mystery series Royal Blood.

Now in its fifth year, ContentAsia Awards recognize excellence in video and TV content across 27 categories throughout Asia. Winners will be announced in Taipei on September 5, 2024.