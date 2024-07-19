Busisiwe Ntintili Named Showrunner of ‘Shadowland’

Busisiwe Ntintili (Jiva!, Happiness is a Four-Letter Word) has been named showrunner of the female-driven, South Africa-based wildlife crime thriller series Shadowland, from Athena Pictures, Starlings Television, Advantage Entertainment and Ntintili Factory.

Ntintili, an award-winning film and television writer, director and producer, who also chairs the Writers Guild South Africa, is a leading voice in the African market. Career highlights include Netflix’s Jiva!, Showmax’s The Wife, SABC’s Intersexions and film Happiness is a Four-Letter Word.

Shadowland centers around a fierce and reclusive female wildlife activist who teams up with a reticent special operations veteran to uncover a plot to ambush a rhino translocation caravan. Based on real people and events, Shadowland is a love story set against a backdrop that is quintessentially African: beautiful and stark, fraught and hopeful, a land of life and death, of light and shadow.