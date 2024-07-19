All Quiet On the Turkish TV Market Front

There are great expectations for a new TV market expected to take place in 2025 (possibly in April) in Istanbul, Turkey. The return of a Turkish TV market was big news during NATPE Budapest last month — although rumors have been circulating since the EFM in Berlin, held in February — and an official announcement was expected for mid-July.

The latest report, however, is that the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Producers’ Association and all Turkish distributors and broadcasters are still working on the ideal program of the event and its business model. According to some reports, an official announcement will be made once all parties involved will come to a shareable agreement and will devise the best market format.

A Turkish TV market in April would replace on the calendar MIPTV, which next year will mutate into MIP London and will take place in February.

Indeed, MIP organizer, RX, is reportedly positioning itself as a potential Istanbul TV market organizer, and, if successful, would end up with two new TV markets (MIP London and MIP Istanbul) in place of one that was losing its luster (MIPTV).