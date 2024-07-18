NATPE Joins Realscreen’s DIALOG Mentorship Program

Realscreen’s DIALOG Mentorship Program, as initiative designed to foster connections for mid-level executives from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color backgrounds across unscripted programming and production, is expanding the scope in its fourth year by partnering with NATPE, and broadening the program to encompass scripted programming as well.

The program will identify up to ten executives chosen from the candidate submission pool, and pair them with senior-level mentors who will share their experience to assist them in achieving the next echelon of their career goals.

Mentors confirmed to be part of the 2024/2025 program so far include: Grace Moss, VP, DE&I Pipeline Programs, Warner Bros. Discovery; Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP, Unscripted Development & Programming, Lifetime; Robyn Lattaker Johnson, agent, media consultant; Ryann Lauckner, chief strategy & operating officer, Fulwell73; Bree Frank, SVP, Physical Production, Evolution Media / Founder, Hue You Know; David Cornwall, managing director; Scorpion TV; and J.C. Mills, president & head of Content, Cineflix Productions.

Realscreen and NATPE Global are also welcoming back founding partners A+E Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery as supporters of the program.

All program participants will receive a pass to the co-located 2025 Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global events in Miami (February 3-7, 2025), to meet their mentors and further expand their networks.

Submissions are opening today, July 18, 2024.