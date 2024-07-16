The Wiggles to Release 100th Album

Children’s entertainment group The Wiggles is releasing their 100th album, Wiggle & Learn — featuring 100 songs from their Wiggle and Learn YouTube series and selected classics from their previous 99 albums — on August 16, 2024.

The anthology is also a powerful educational tool: With a playlist of 100 songs, it’s designed to help kids learn numeracy and language skills, encourage social and emotional development, introduce healthy habits, and explore other important early childhood themes.

Over the past three decades, The Wiggles have recorded over 2,500 tracks, received 18 Gold, 13 Platinum, 3 Double Platinum and 10 Multi-Platinum album sales awards, and over 7 billion streams across major music streaming platforms and music videos on YouTube. In addition, their more than 10,000 live concerts have captivated audiences around the globe.

Blue Wiggle and co-founding member Anthony Field said, “I could never have imagined that one day we’d be playing songs from our 100th album. We are so proud to be the soundtrack to so many children and families generations over. We can’t wait to share the joy of learning through music!”