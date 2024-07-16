Korea’s Something Special Wins Two KOCCA Funds

InSoon Kim, EVP – head of Content at Seoul-based format agency Something Special, has announced that the company won two KOCCA annual funds and accepted both the Format Lab and the Pilot fund (KOCCA allows for a max of two funds per year for one company).

For the Format Lab, Something Special selected four teams of established Korean producers such as Sook-kyung Kang, original creator of Physical 100, and Hyunsook Ji, original creator of Singles Inferno, to work with Something Special’s own format producers. The producers will develop original Korean IP made for international format distribution.

Something Special is also set to produce a pilot with a top-tier Korean creative and production company utilizing the Format Lab Fund.

Kim said: “Something Special is pleased to be selected for the to be selected for the prestigious KOCCA funds — for five years in a row, which demonstrates the strength of our company. Since Something Special’s inception five years ago we continue to pride ourselves on working with top producers to develop original Korean format content that can travel around the world. Stay tuned for announcements on some great formats in the coming months!”