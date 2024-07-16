FOX Entertainment and Foxtel Enter Co-Development Deal

FOX Entertainment and Foxtel Group have entered an international agreement to co-develop series for the Australian and U.S. markets.

The deal sees FOX Entertainment in the U.S. and Foxtel Group in Australia commit to identify and develop scripted series to be co-commissioned by FOX and Foxtel Group. It also includes the development of original content for Foxtel, the company’s subscription TV platform, and BINGE, the company’s entertainment streaming product, in Australia and third-party platforms in the U.S. and abroad. Programs created under the agreement will be produced in Australia by FOX Entertainment Studios, and involve above and below-the-line talent and crews from Australia and America.

The deal marks the first joint project between the two entities, with FOX Entertainment Global overseeing international sales of programs developed under this deal.

In other FOX news, under the direction of Michael Thorn, FOX Network entered a deal with U.K.-based studio Eagle Eye Drama to jointly develop a scripted series. It is also developing the drama Dead Space (working title) with Clapperboard Studios (U.K.) and Aux Singuliers (France). If ordered, both projects would be produced in Europe and air on FOX in the U.S., with FOX acquiring long-term domestic distribution rights.