FAME Week Africa Unveils Program

FAME Week Africa is open for registration with a series of co-related programs that focus on film, television, animation, music, fashion and entertainment technology.

Taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, from September 1-7, 2024, the show consists of four key attendance streams: MIP Africa (September 2-4, 2024); Muziki Afrika (September 2-4, 2024); African Fashion Forum (September 3-4, 2024); and the Cape Town International Animation Festival (September 2-4, 2024).

Events will kick off on September 1, 2024, with Nollywood Night at the Rockefeller Hotel. Activities will continue with the FAMEous Party, Producers’ Breakfast, the Inclusive Lens Awards, MultiChoice Series Showcase, and the African Women in Entertainment Breakfast, concluding with the FAME Shorts Film Festival, a public festival featuring 29 short films from across Africa (screening on September 4-7 at The Labia Theater).

Martin Hiller, FAME Week Portfolio director, said: “This year’s FAME Week program is packed with possibilities for the industry. Whether a newbie looking for breakout opportunities or an industry maven ready for the next big deal, we’ve got plenty in store. Collaboration is key in complex times and this gathering is the fix.”

The FAME Week Africa program can be viewed here.