MIA Set to Return to Rome on October 14-18, 2024

The tenth edition of MIA-Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, promoted by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA (Italian Audiovisual Producers Association), will return to Rome, Italy, from October 14 to 18, 2024. Last year’s edition attracted 2,600 participants from 66 countries.

Created in 2015 by a joint venture between ANICA, led by Francesco Rutelli, and APA , led by Chiara Sbarigia, MIA is supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency, with the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, and the Lazio Region.

The market promotes exports and the facilitation of international co-productions, strengthening the positioning of the Italian audiovisual industry in the global landscape.